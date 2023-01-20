Transfer Elijah Davis Set to Bolster Line

The woes on the defensive line throughout 2022 were well-documented, and they only seemed to get worse with the departure of guys like Jordan Burch and Zacch Pickens. Though the line did suffer many losses over the off-season, the under-the-radar transfer of top JUCO prospect Elijah Davis should provide depth and talent to a position area that is lacking.

With the overwhelming talent that South Carolina hauled in through the transfer portal, it is no surprise that some moves went relatively unnoticed. One of those moves was the transfer of Elijah Davis from East Mississippi Community College. Davis, a native of Wagener, South Carolina, was one of the most acclaimed JUCO transfer prospects in 2023. 247 Sports ranked Davis as the fourth-best JUCO transfer in the nation.

Davis is a physical monster at the DL position. Standing at 6'4 and weighing in at 280 pounds, he is both an enforcer and a bully at the line of scrimmage. His physicality and size attracted the attention of numerous elite college programs, including Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Miami, Texas, Florida State, and more, all of who offered Davis during this off-season. The question then begs, how did this guy playing at a junior college attract the attention of many SEC schools?

To start, despite being a humongous human being, Davis possesses the speed and awareness of a linebacker. During high school, Davis typically lined up off the line in a more traditional linebacker slot, demonstrating flashes of a certified run-stopper. His awareness and ability to decipher where each offensive play is developing is an incredible talent and incredibly useful on the defensive line.

His speed also translates well to pressuring the QB. Davis frequently uses speed moves against offensive linemen, which are even harder to stop because of his size. His ability to close the gap between him and the quarterback is extremely quick.

Making the jump from JUCO to Division I football is tough, especially when it is SEC football. The adjustment is present, but with Davis's skill set, he should have no problem becoming acquainted with the new level of competition.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.