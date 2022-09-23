Elijah Griffin Set To Visit Columbia

Head coach Shane Beamer consistently seeks out the best players in America, attempting to elevate South Carolina's program standing. He found another top priority in defensive lineman Elijah Griffin, who will be in Columbia for their matchup against Charlotte.

Griffin is a priority target for Beamer and this staff; despite being a 2025 recruit, South Carolina has laid out the red carpet for him. They have made it abundantly clear that he is the No. 1 player on their board, and in return, he seems to be flirting with the staff.

He took to social media to announce he would be visiting this weekend. Griffin hails from Savannah, Georgia, a two-hour drive from the Gamecocks. He is closer to Columbia than the in-state Georgia Bulldogs.

Griffin's physical profile is advanced for someone so young. He stands 6-4 and is currently 270 lbs. with strong hands that dominate the point of attack. His high school team asks him to line up as a 4-technique, occasionally putting him inside at the 4i.

There's obviously room to grow, but the polish and physicality Griffin plays with are encouraging. He works hard and fights through the whistle, the No. 1 thing this coaching staff scouts.

Furthermore, he wins with translatable tools; while Griffin may not be the most athletic human you'll come across, he wins with power and leverage, which is a cleaner recipe for collegiate success.

That's not to say he can't capture the edge when necessary. Griffin is one of the best defensive linemen you can find at a young age. Whether he continues to hone those skills and ensure this isn't the ceiling is yet to be determined, but early returns are promising.

The Gamecocks have had success when visiting prospects are in town. Several high-caliber players were captured by the Columbia atmosphere at the Georgia game, and things should be even better this week with a winnable game on tap.

