Gamecock Digest

Exclusive: Kai Kroeger Talks NFL Combine Experience and Meeting with All 32 Teams

Fisher Brewer

Aug 31, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks punter Kai Kroeger (39) throws a pass on a punt fake against the Old Dominion Monarchs in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. The play was called back due to a penalty. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Aug 31, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks punter Kai Kroeger (39) throws a pass on a punt fake against the Old Dominion Monarchs in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. The play was called back due to a penalty. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
In this story:

South Carolina Gamecocks punter Kai Kroeger had a rare opportunity at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine - meeting with all 32 NFL teams. As one of only 12 Gamecock players to attend the Combine, Kroeger’s experience was unlike most, especially for a special teams player.

“I was fortunate enough to meet with every team at the combine. They had a scheduled interview time, and all the teams were there,” Kroeger shared. This is a significant achievement, as most players at skill positions typically meet with only a handful of teams during the event.

Known for his powerful leg and consistency, Kroeger’s career has included standout moments such as a career-long 79-yard punt in 2022 and clutch performances, including throwing multiple touchdown passes on fake punts. The punter was named a First-Team All-American in 2022 and has earned two First-Team All-SEC honors (2022, 2024).

Kroeger's presence at the Combine helped South Carolina boast the fourth-most players in Indianapolis, securing the second spot in the SEC. With his unique skill set and standout performances, Kroeger’s journey toward the NFL is one to watch.

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Fisher Brewer
FISHER BREWER

As a writer covering the South Carolina Gamecocks, my goal is to provide fans with coverage that goes beyond the surface. Whether it’s breaking news, player spotlights, or in-depth analysis, I bring a passion for the program and a commitment to telling the stories that matter. From the traditions that define Gamecock Nation to the moments that make history, my work connects readers to the team in a way that’s insightful, engaging, and uniquely South Carolina. If you’re looking for comprehensive and meaningful Gamecocks coverage, I’m here to deliver it.

Home/Football