Exclusive: Kai Kroeger Talks NFL Combine Experience and Meeting with All 32 Teams
South Carolina Gamecocks punter Kai Kroeger had a rare opportunity at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine - meeting with all 32 NFL teams. As one of only 12 Gamecock players to attend the Combine, Kroeger’s experience was unlike most, especially for a special teams player.
“I was fortunate enough to meet with every team at the combine. They had a scheduled interview time, and all the teams were there,” Kroeger shared. This is a significant achievement, as most players at skill positions typically meet with only a handful of teams during the event.
Known for his powerful leg and consistency, Kroeger’s career has included standout moments such as a career-long 79-yard punt in 2022 and clutch performances, including throwing multiple touchdown passes on fake punts. The punter was named a First-Team All-American in 2022 and has earned two First-Team All-SEC honors (2022, 2024).
Kroeger's presence at the Combine helped South Carolina boast the fourth-most players in Indianapolis, securing the second spot in the SEC. With his unique skill set and standout performances, Kroeger’s journey toward the NFL is one to watch.
