FINAL SCORE: Gamecocks Win in a Thriller against Vols, 27-24

Despite a 2-3 start from the Gamecocks, fortunes are turning around in Columbia. After a dominant victory on the road against the Florida Gators, the Gamecocks have taken down another ranked team as they defeated the Tennessee Volunteers in a thriller, winning 27-24.

Despite a subpar three quarters, LaNorris Sellers had some key plays down the stretch that ultimately led his team to victory. Sellers 18/32 with 230 yards and a touchdown and interception went 19/30 with 190 yards with a touchdown and interception, as well as 87 yards on the ground with two touchdowns, which led the team. Seller’s ability to extend plays and make an impact with his legs is what makes him special, and it was on full display today

The Gamecocks struggled to get the ground game going, rushing for less than 50 yards between running backs. While the Gamecocks have been one of the best rushing attacks in the SEC, the Vols have also been one of the best defenses in the conference, leading in points allowed as well as being third in fewest rushing yards allowed.

Mazeo Bennett Jr. was the lone star in the living room, totaling for 88 yards on six receptions with a touchdown. Aside from him, only DJ Black cracked 40 yards on the day. The most staggering outcome through the air was the disappearance of Nyck Harbor, who did not tally a single reception or yard in the matchup.

The game changed after a massive fourth down stop on the Vols with less than four minutes to play. It’s also worth noting the aggressiveness of both coaches during the game, as the teams went for it on fourth down a combined seven times.

Sellers began to find his rhythm and move the ball, which was also aided by a facemask penalty against the Vols. Eventually, after getting inside the ten, LaNorris Sellers crossed the goal line with a herculean effort, tying the game at 24.

Following the stalemated score, Dylan Stewart forced a massive fumble on a sack, which sent Williams-Brice stadium to a frenzy and gave the Gamecocks the ball on the Tennessee 34 yard-line. Malik Orsan walked the Gamecocks off with a 48 yard kick.

WHAT AN ENDING‼️



South Carolina beats No. 11 Tennessee on a kick with no time remaining 😮 pic.twitter.com/j6GorK47Qh — ESPN (@espn) October 24, 2026

Despite blowing an early big lead, the Gamecocks were resilient and did not appear rattled at any point of the game. They took full advantage of the blunders from the Vols, who had a staggering 12 penalties that totaled to nearly 100 yards.

The Gamecock defense stood tall, as they held the Vols under 350 yards as well as acting as a brick wall on third downs, holding the Josh Heupel led team to 6/15. It was only a matter of time before they made a big play, which happened to come at the most critical point on the day.

Between the big win last week and tonight’s victory, the Gamecocks are slated to flip their fortunes of the season that have them ranked at the end of the season, or even more.

The Gamecocks improve to 4-3 and are heading to Oklahoma next week as they look to pick up their fifth win of the season.