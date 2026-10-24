HALFTIME UPDATE: South Carolina Gamecocks Trail Vols, 21-17

The South Carolina Gamecocks have concluded the first half of their matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers. The score after two quarters has the Gamecocks trailing the Vols 21-17 at halftime. Here is a recap of the first half.

First Quarter:

The Gamecocks received the opening kickoff and took advantage, picking up three quick first downs all on short passes to Mazeo Bennett Jr. LaNorris Sellers further extended the drive both with his legs and on more short passes. The drive concluded with a fourth catch from Bennett, who took a screen into the endzone for 17 yards, putting the Gamecocks up 7-0.

The Gamecocks continued their fast start once their defense took the field, forcing a three-and-out and giving their offense favorable starting field position after being aided by a Tennessee personal foul, which quickly gave the Vols their third penalty of the game. On just the second snap of the drive, Sellers exploded for a 31 yard rush and left the Volunteer defense in the dust, doubling their lead to 14-0.

LaNorris Sellers outran EVERYONE 😲 pic.twitter.com/1EWaHiFmlr — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 24, 2026

Despite the early two-score lead, the Vols fired back quickly, picking up 40 yards on three snaps. The Vols also found the endzone on a huge pass play, but it was negated by the team’s fourth penalty. The Gamecocks forced a fourth down, but the Vols extended the drive after picking up the first down on the ground. The Vols continued to pick up first downs in short yardage situations as they moved inside the five yard line. The Gamecocks would have gotten off the field on third down, but Vicari Swain’s second consecutive penalty for a personal foul (first was offsetting with Tennessee) continued the Vols’ march to the endzone.

Second Quarter:

The Vols quickly capitalized on the new life with a one-yard rush from RB DeSean Bishop, which cut the Gamecock lead in half. The Vols continued their momentum on the ensuing drive as Sellers threw a ball to avoid a sack that went into the chest of a Tennessee DB, which instantly put the Gamecock defense in their own territory. The Gamecocks held their own, as they forced the Vols to go for it on fourth down on the one-yard line, but the Vols eventually found the endzone on a fullback dive, tying the game at 14-14.

After a bad snap, the Gamecocks’ following drive looked to be in jeopardy. However, a 28-yard screen pass to TE Maurice Brown II changed their fortunes as they crossed midfield. The Gamecocks were faced with a fourth down, which was converted on a pass to Mazeo Bennett Jr. The Gamecocks faced another fourth down, which was again converted, this time with the legs of LaNorris Sellers. Despite the multiple fourth down conversions, after Sellers missed a wide-open Donavan Murph, the Gamecocks elected to kick the field goal, which gave them a 17-14 lead.

Despite the reclaimed lead, the Gamecocks were plagued by a targeting call on a massive hit from Vicari Swain, which ended his day early along with his third personal foul flag of the day. Along with being down their starting corner, the penalty yardage gave the Vols prime field position, which led to an eight yard rush from WR Mike Matthews, as the Vols went up 21-17.