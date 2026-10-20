South Carolina Football: Early Look at the Matchup Versus Tennessee

South Carolina is back in action this week against another tough SEC rival. Tennessee comes in with an offense that is finding its groove and a defense that is the upper echelon of the conference. Here are three things to know for the matchup against the Vols this weekend.

Starting a talented but young and inexperienced quarterback this season, many on the outside looking in thought the Volunteers were looking at a reset of sorts. That couldn’t be further from the truth as this team has proven it is one of the best in the league through seven games.

Tennessee’s Stout Defense

Josh Heupel made a big hire in the offseason luring former Ohio State national champion winning defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to Knoxville and it’s paying massive dividends.

This Knowles led defense ranks first in scoring defense (14.71 points per game). They’ve made it extremely hard for opposing passing offenses holding teams to just 159.29 yards per game (second in the SEC).

Where South Carolina may be able to create plays is through the run game. While not an awful unit, the Vols have given up yards on the ground. Watch for Kendal Briles to test that spot on the defense early and often.

Balanced Offense

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) looks up before a snap during a college football game between Tennessee and Auburn at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We will wait and see what the injury report says on Wednesday, but if both quarterbacks are healthy on Sunday, Tennessee will likely play both true freshman Faison Brandon and George MacIntyre. They have yet to settle on just one guy this season which is likely why we haven’t seen the offensive explosion that is typical of a Heupel led offense.

Despite that, the Vols remain a balanced attack on offense. They are averaging 188 yards through the air with 217.1 yards on the ground. Everything starts on the ground. It’ll be interesting to see how this Gamecocks defense handles the run this weekend.

Havoc Wreaking Pass Rush

On passing downs the South Carolina offensive line will have their work cut out for them.

Tennessee is the top ranked unit in the conference in getting after the quarterback. Through seven games they have 30 sacks, averaging just over 4 per game. Sellers is brilliant at getting away from sacks, but expect him to be pressured early and often by this defensive front.