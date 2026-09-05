HALTIME: South Carolina Gamecocks Rolling Against Kent State, lead 29-0.

After nearly nine months of waiting, the South Carolina Gamecocks have finally kicked off their season. Starting out against the Kent State Golden Eagles, the Gamecocks currently lead ___ at halftime. Here is a summary of the first half.

First Quarter:

The Gamecocks deferred the kickoff and started their season and sent their defense on the field. Though the Eagles picked up a first down after some hard fought yards on the ground, the Gamecocks held their ground and forced the Eagles to punt three plays later.

The Gamecocks moved quickly as they picked up a first down on a quick “pitch and catch” from LaNorris Sellers to Nyck Harbor, which is a connection fans should get acquainted to seeing. Unfortunately, despite picking up another first down, the drive concluded after LaNorris Sellers was sacked on third and long, which forced the Gamecocks to punt the ball away.

The Gamecocks quickly forced a three and out. When the offense returned to the field, running back Matt Fuller exploded for a 42 yard run, which put them quickly in Kent State territory. Once again, Nyck Harbor made a splash on a quick pass, getting out in space. The play was initially called a touchdown, but the decision was rescinded after replay confirmed he stepped out of bounds after picking up the first down. Luckily, Matt Fuller capped off the drive on the next play with a seven yard rushing touchdown, putting the Gamecocks up 7-0.

Sep 5, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back Matt Fuller (28) scores a touchdown against the Kent State Golden Flashes in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The ensuing drive was a repeat of the defensive domination, forcing another punt after only four snaps.

Second Quarter:

The Gamecocks continued to move the chains, once again assisted by getting Nyck Harbor out in space. After being abetted by a pass interference, Mazeo Bennett Jr. caught an 18 yard pass from LaNorris Sellers for both of their first touchdowns of the season. After lining up in a unique PAT formation, coach Shane Beamer instituted his father’s famous “Beamer Ball,” throwing a jump pass that ended with a two-point conversion, putting the Gamecocks up 15-0.

Upon receiving the kickoff, the Eagles picked up two first downs, which seemed like it may lead to a scoring chance. Luckily, the Gamecocks ended the drive after a sack from Julian Walker and Anthony Addison.

The Gamecocks continued to move the ball both on the ground and through the air. After having a sack wiped away by a Kent State penalty, the Gamecocks scored on a massive 60 yard rush from newly acquired Jabree Coleman, which put the Gamecocks up 22-0.

Another short offensive possession for the Eagles gave the Gamecocks the ball back with three and a half minutes left in the half. LaNorris Sellers continued his dominance on the day, moving the chains through the air, quickly moving into Kent State territory. Despite missing Mazeo Bennett Jr. on what would have likely been a touchdown, Sellers connected with sophomore receiver Donovan Murph on a 29 yard pass, increasing their lead to 29-0.

Despite picking up a few first downs, the Eagles ended their possession with no points, allowing the clock to run out and send the game to halftime.