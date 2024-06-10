Fisher Brewer's Top 3 Freshmen: Breakout Campaign Candidates
We are just 83 days away from Carolina football, and this will be a big year for the program. It's crucial that the Gamecocks make it back to a bowl game this year after missing out on one last season. The Gamecocks will be looking to bounce back, having added a lot of talent from both the transfer portal and high school ranks this past offseason. As we get closer, I thought it would be fun to talk about the young talent that I expect to make some noise in 2024.
My Takes:
No.1 Mazeo Bennett
Mazeo, a former four-star recruit from South Carolina and former Tennessee commit, was a big deal coming out of South Carolina. It was a huge accomplishment when the Gamecocks flipped him, and the hype has only grown since. From my own visits to practice this offseason and the spring game, I was able to get a good look for myself and was very impressed each time with his playmaking abilities. From my conversations with coaches and current players, they all agree with me that he could have a very good freshman campaign. As of now, receiver is one of the biggest question marks on the team. There should be a very healthy rotation of different receivers this year, giving him an opportunity to put up some numbers in year one.- Fisher Brewer
No.2 Dylan Stewart
I’m sure this one is not a surprise to anyone. A former five-star prospect who was once ranked as the No.1 player in the country and ended as a top 10 player, Dylan doesn’t look like your typical freshman. I've seen him up close a couple of times now, and he stands out with his size and speed off the edge. He was very disruptive during the spring game, and I saw the same type of play in practice. I think the entire edge room is in good shape this year and should have a very healthy rotation that gets guys like Dylan and Des involved.- Fisher Brewer
No.3 Josiah Thompson
Also, probably not a shocker, another former five-star and the No.1 OT in the country coming out of high school, who dethroned Jordan Seaton for that ranking with his performance at the All-American Bowl. Just two months after ON3 said Jordan might be one of the best OL prospects ever, Josiah took that No.1 spot with ease this past January, with multiple recruiting sites making him No.1 after his dominating performance. Like the others, after getting an up-close view, I think Josiah could make a jump into playing a lot in year one. Not sure if he is a day-one starter, but the Gamecocks have been known to sub in and out multiple different OL groups in a game, and I think Josiah has a chance to be in group 1-2 for this team. He was the starting LT for LaNorris Sellers in the spring game and looked the part of an All-American tackle.- Fisher Brewer
The Gamecocks have a very bright future with this group of young talent. These are just my opinions and my takes for this upcoming season, but these three have an "it" factor to them that I’m personally looking forward to covering this upcoming season at Williams Brice.
