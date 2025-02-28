Former Gamecock Star Puts Up Historic Performance at NFL Combine
Former South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori may have just delivered one of the greatest performances in NFL Combine history. The former Gamecock standout earned a perfect 10.00 Relative Athletic Score (RAS) from @MathBomb, an elite metric used to evaluate athleticism based on combine results.
Emmanwori’s numbers were staggering. At 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, he ran a blazing 4.38-second 40-yard dash, posted a 42-inch vertical leap, and recorded an 11-foot-6 broad jump—tying for the eighth-best mark in combine history. According to RAS projections, he would have earned a perfect 10.00 score not just at safety, but also at cornerback, wide receiver, and even linebacker.
For South Carolina fans, this dominance comes as no surprise. A former three-star prospect out of South Carolina, Emmanwori turned heads at Shane Beamer’s camp with similar jaw-dropping numbers. From the moment he stepped on campus, he was a star, making an immediate impact as a freshman and continuing to elevate his game throughout his career.
Already projected as a top-20 pick before the combine, Emmanwori may have solidified himself as the first defensive back off the board. With his rare combination of size, speed, and explosiveness, he just made a compelling case to be considered one of the most athletic prospects in NFL Combine history.
