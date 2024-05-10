Gamecock Digest

Former Gamecocks Spencer Rattler, Xavier Legette, & Nick Gargiulo Sign NFL Contracts

Andrew Lyon

Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (QB10) during the 2024 NFL Combine
Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (QB10) during the 2024 NFL Combine / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
They say that getting drafted is a moment that football stars never forget, followed by winning a championship, but if there had to be a close third option, it would have to be when a player signs his first contract, which, in some instances, turns them into multi-millionaires in a matter of seconds. Former South Carolina gridiron stars Spencer Rattler, Xavier Legette, and Nick Gargiulo have undergone those feelings of jubilation over the past 24-48 hours.

It all started with Rattler, who signed a four-year contract with the Saints yesterday that, according to Spotrac, is projected to be worth $4.356 million and include a $336,480 guaranteed signing bonus. Later that evening, the Panthers announced that they had signed Legette to a fully guaranteed four-year contract that includes a fifth-year team option that, according to Spotrac, is worth $12.357 million. Gargiulo was the first Broncos draft pick to agree on a four-year rookie deal, with no projected numbers being made public.

Andrew Lyon

