Former Gamecocks Spencer Rattler, Xavier Legette, & Nick Gargiulo Sign NFL Contracts
They say that getting drafted is a moment that football stars never forget, followed by winning a championship, but if there had to be a close third option, it would have to be when a player signs his first contract, which, in some instances, turns them into multi-millionaires in a matter of seconds. Former South Carolina gridiron stars Spencer Rattler, Xavier Legette, and Nick Gargiulo have undergone those feelings of jubilation over the past 24-48 hours.
It all started with Rattler, who signed a four-year contract with the Saints yesterday that, according to Spotrac, is projected to be worth $4.356 million and include a $336,480 guaranteed signing bonus. Later that evening, the Panthers announced that they had signed Legette to a fully guaranteed four-year contract that includes a fifth-year team option that, according to Spotrac, is worth $12.357 million. Gargiulo was the first Broncos draft pick to agree on a four-year rookie deal, with no projected numbers being made public.
