Gamecock Freshmen Are Coming Along And Face First Big Test

Chaunte'l Powell

Saturday serves as a major benchmark for this year’s freshmen class as they suit up in game-day gear for the first time of their collegiate careers and participate in the Gamecocks’ first scrimmage of fall camp.

The rookies will hit the field at Williams-Brice Stadium as Will Muschamp and his staff look to simulate a full game experience and evaluate players.

So far the 2020 class, , have drawn praise from teammates and coaching staff, particularly the defensive line group that includes Jordan Burch, Alex Huntley and Tonka Hemmingway.

“They want to play,” sophomore defensive lineman Zaach Pickens said earlier this week. “And coach is not holding back. He’s letting everybody get a chance to play and I really hope they get to play. They’ve all got major talent and I can’t wait for them to show it off.”

Pickens is just a year removed from being in his freshmen teammate’s position and said he understands some of the struggles they’ve been having early on.

“They made the same mistakes I made,” he said. “They’ll mess up on a few plays and it’s not getting to them yet, but after a year it’ll come to them fast.”

He added that he had learn by error last season.

“It is difficult learning all the plays and trying not to mess up,” he said. “That’s where I got messed up; trying not to mess up. Trying to be right and I looked crazy out there on the field.”

On the offensive side of the ball, Muschamp said Luke Doty is one of the most athletic players on the team and he wants him on the field in some capacity.

Running back MarShawn Lloyd is out for the season with a torn ACL, but Muschamp said he is in good spirits with no structural damage to his knee. 

“To attest to MarShawn’s maturity and his mental toughness, I said to him ‘I’m so sorry.’ He said ‘coach, this was supposed to happen. God willing, this happened to me and I’m gonna handle it.’ And that’s just the type of young man he is,” Muschamp said. “He’s in a very good mental place right now…his best football’s ahead of him, I can assure you of that.”

Football

Chaunte'l Powell

Chaunte'l Powell

Gamecocks Gearing Up For First Fall Scrimmage

The start of the season is less than a month away and the Gamecocks are taking the next step in preparing with its first scrimmage on Saturday.

Chaunte'l Powell

SEC Announces Additional Game Guidelines

The SEC has announced a number of game operations guidelines for its 14 member schools, following up on its initial medical protocols and fan guidelines

University of South Carolina Athletics

Chaunte'l Powell

Gamecocks Focused On Situational Football

As they gear up for Saturday's scrimmage, the South Carolina Gamecocks shift their focus to situational football.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Chaunte'l Powell

Chaunte'l Powell

Carolina Connection: Unity In The Sports Community

Multiple professional sports leagues saw the players choose not to play in the name of social justice. Quierra Luck and Chaunte'l Powell give their take on Wednesday night's events.

Chaunte'l Powell

Freshman MarShawn Lloyd In Good Spirits With No Further Knee Damage

Head coach Will Muschamp spoke to the media on Wednesday and said that the freshman sensation's support group is keeping him in good spirits.

Chaunte'l Powell