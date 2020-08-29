Gamecock Freshmen Are Coming Along And Face First Big Test

Saturday serves as a major benchmark for this year’s freshmen class as they suit up in game-day gear for the first time of their collegiate careers and participate in the Gamecocks’ first scrimmage of fall camp.

The rookies will hit the field at Williams-Brice Stadium as Will Muschamp and his staff look to simulate a full game experience and evaluate players.

So far the 2020 class, , have drawn praise from teammates and coaching staff, particularly the defensive line group that includes Jordan Burch, Alex Huntley and Tonka Hemmingway.

“They want to play,” sophomore defensive lineman Zaach Pickens said earlier this week. “And coach is not holding back. He’s letting everybody get a chance to play and I really hope they get to play. They’ve all got major talent and I can’t wait for them to show it off.”

Pickens is just a year removed from being in his freshmen teammate’s position and said he understands some of the struggles they’ve been having early on.

“They made the same mistakes I made,” he said. “They’ll mess up on a few plays and it’s not getting to them yet, but after a year it’ll come to them fast.”

He added that he had learn by error last season.

“It is difficult learning all the plays and trying not to mess up,” he said. “That’s where I got messed up; trying not to mess up. Trying to be right and I looked crazy out there on the field.”

On the offensive side of the ball, Muschamp said Luke Doty is one of the most athletic players on the team and he wants him on the field in some capacity.

Running back MarShawn Lloyd is out for the season with a torn ACL, but Muschamp said he is in good spirits with no structural damage to his knee.

“To attest to MarShawn’s maturity and his mental toughness, I said to him ‘I’m so sorry.’ He said ‘coach, this was supposed to happen. God willing, this happened to me and I’m gonna handle it.’ And that’s just the type of young man he is,” Muschamp said. “He’s in a very good mental place right now…his best football’s ahead of him, I can assure you of that.”