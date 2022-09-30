Skip to main content

Gamecock Defensive Front Headlining Defensive Effort

South Carolina's front seven continue to make plays, as they have affected opposing quarterbacks for consecutive games.

Opposing quarterbacks have looked lost against South Carolina. While the backend has its moments, the defensive front is mainly responsible for their panic, as they get constant pressure.

Fans have expressed frustrations with the defensive line, but one thing people need to keep in mind is that sacks are a misleading stat. While the Gamecocks have struggled to take the quarterback to the ground, they often find the backfield.

The defensive line has forced quarterbacks into fast reads that aren't necessarily the right ones. If you can do this enough throughout a game, turnovers will come. These past two games are a great example, as South Carolina has five interceptions, many off of errant passes.

Edge rusher Jordan Burch headlines the pass-rushing effort, leading the team in pressure through four games. Burch lurked in the shadows behind elder statesmen but finally earned his opportunity to step into the limelight.

Meanwhile, defensive tackle Zaach Pickens has anchored them on the interior. Pickens is incredibly disruptive, as his pad level and timing always have him in a position to make a play.

However, this front thrives on its ability to work together. They run a team-oriented pass-rush that keeps the quarterback in the pocket; while that doesn't always prove beneficial for stats, it has a high success rate.

SEC games are won in the trenches; that much is no secret. Georgia and Arkansas dominated up front, so they had an easy time dismantling the Gamecocks. South Carolina got to be on the other side of that equation the past two weeks, which was a good feeling.

They need to sustain this success moving forward to compete in SEC games. Strong defensive line play and forced turnovers are what culminate in upset wins. Next week, the Gamecocks travel to Lexington, Kentucky, to take on the Wildcats.

Kentucky will open as big favorites, but if this defensive line can make the Wildcats one-dimensional, things become much more difficult. The early signs should excite fans, but we find out what they are made of in a little over one week.

Gamecock Defensive Front Headlining Defensive Effort

By Evan Crowell

