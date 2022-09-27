Jordan Burch's Impressive Progression

Many prophecized great things for edge rusher Jordan Burch when he signed with South Carolina. Fans envisioned a player reminiscent of another South Carolina edge rusher, Jadeveon Clowney.

Those standards were unfair to Burch, as he needed time to grow into his own. He spent the first few seasons of his career learning to be a college football player behind several seniors.

He did log significant snaps in his first two years on campus. Burch played 196 snaps as a true freshman and saw an uptick to 334 as a sophomore. He continued to transform his body and prepare for an every down role.

Burch's hard work is beginning to pay off, as he is one of the key contributors on this defensive front. He logged five pressures against Charlotte, a career-high to date. Burch has already set career bests in pressures, hurries, and quarterback hits through four games.

NFL analysts loved his size and versatility coming into college but haven't seen enough production to justify putting him in mock drafts. However, he continues to ascend on an upward trajectory, meaning we could begin to hear his name in predraft talk at the end of the season.

There is value in finding uber-talented players that have a high work ethic and motor. These players are commonly referred to as "character guys" in coaching circles and are a rare commodity.

After two quiet seasons with the Gamecocks, Burch had every reason to be frustrated. Pundits billed him as a potential top-10 pick out of high school, yet he labored in the shadows for two years.

Burch embraced the opportunity to hone his craft and add things to his arsenal. There weren't any negative rumblings that he may enter the transfer portal, and no one reported unhappiness with the coaching staff.

He truly enjoys being a Gamecock and wants to win in garnet and black. Burch became a critical part of this defensive front this season and maybe their best edge rusher after teammate Jordan Strachan was declared out with a season-ending ACL injury.

South Carolina needs Burch to continue elevating his game as they near SEC play. The Gamecocks have struggled to generate consistent pass-rush to start the year but found immense success against Charlotte. Burch was a significant factor, disrupting several passing plays and wreaking havoc.

