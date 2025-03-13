Gamecock EDGE Dylan Stewart to Be Featured as a Cover Athlete for EA Sports NCAA 26
South Carolina sophomore EDGE Dylan Stewart is set to take his rising stardom to another level. He will be one of several featured cover athletes for the highly anticipated EA Sports NCAA 26 video game, joining a star-studded group that includes DJ Lagway, Ryan Williams, Jeremiah Smith, and true freshman phenom Bryce Underwood, according to tubbycfb on Instagram.
For Stewart, this honor caps off an electric freshman campaign that left college football fans and scouts buzzing. He was recently named the No. 2 overall true freshman in the country — and the top defensive player in his class — by College Football Network. The only player ranked ahead of him? Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who helped lead his team to a national championship in his first year on campus.
Stewart’s impact on the field spoke for itself. His freshman season was nothing short of dominant: 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, eight tackles for loss, 17 solo tackles, 23 total tackles, and six assists. Those numbers are impressive enough on their own, but they’re even more remarkable considering Stewart frequently faced triple teams. Despite the extra attention, he still thrived, lining up alongside teammate Kyle Kennard — widely regarded as the best defensive end in college football.
Scouts didn’t hold back their praise, with some boldly suggesting Stewart could’ve been a top-10 pick in the NFL Draft if he were eligible. His blend of size, speed, and football IQ made him a nightmare for opposing offenses and a cornerstone of South Carolina’s defense.
Now, his rise to college football stardom comes with a new milestone — a spot on the cover of one of the most iconic sports games in history. For Gamecock fans, Stewart’s inclusion isn’t just a celebration of his talent — it’s a reminder that South Carolina has a defensive superstar leading the charge for the future.
