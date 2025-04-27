Gamecock Digest

Gamecock IOL Vershon Lee Earns Rookie Mini-Camp Invites with Chiefs and Bears

Fisher Brewer

Nov 5, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks offensive lineman Jakai Moore (55) and offensive lineman Vershon Lee (53) celebrate being bowl eligible after a win against the Vanderbilt Commodores at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
Former South Carolina offensive lineman Vershon Lee is getting his shot at the next level. After a decorated five-year career with the Gamecocks, Lee has received invitations to attend rookie mini-camps with both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears.

A reliable and versatile veteran, Lee played in 51 games over his South Carolina career, making 40 starts across three different positions — 18 at center, 16 at left guard, and six at right tackle. His leadership was recognized in 2024 when he was named a Rex Enright permanent team captain and co-winner of the Community Service Award.

During his final season, Lee anchored the Gamecocks’ offensive line, starting all 13 games at center and logging 959 snaps, the most among South Carolina linemen. His performance earned him a spot in the prestigious Trillion Tropical Bowl.

Lee was also strong off the field, earning SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll honors in multiple seasons, highlighting his commitment both in the classroom and on the field. The Virginia native graduated early from Freedom High School, where he starred as a two-way lineman and also excelled in basketball.

Now, he’ll look to impress NFL scouts and coaches during rookie mini-camps with two of the league’s premier franchises, hoping to carve out a professional career.

