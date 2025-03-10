Gamecocks Cash In: South Carolina Alumni Rack Up a Staggering $178 Million on Day One of NFL Free Agency
As the first day of NFL free agency ends, the Gamecocks had a great day, with three players securing a combined $178 million in contracts the most by any one school on Day 1 and having a player become the highest-paid in his position of all time.
CB Jaycee Horn
Arguably one of the best to ever play at South Carolina, Jaycee was a top-10 pick in the NFL Draft and has been a top-five DB in the NFL when healthy. He just got paid like it. Playing at an elite level this year and earning a Pro Bowl selection, he put up these stats against some of the league’s top receivers:
- Davante Adams: 15 receiving yards
- Ja'Marr Chase: 11 receiving yards
- A.J. Brown: 10 receiving yards
- Drake London: 3 receiving yards
- Courtland Sutton: 0 receiving yards
An elite year that just made him the highest-paid DB in NFL history, with a four-year, $100 million extension, including $70 million guaranteed, according to the NFL.
DT Javon Kinlaw
One of the most dominant defensive players to come through South Carolina, Javon Kinlaw was drafted 14th overall and has played for the 49ers and Jets. After putting together a few solid seasons in the league, he just earned a three-year, $45 million deal with $30 million guaranteed from the Washington Commanders. A huge contract with a lot of guaranteed money for a playoff team with a great defense this is a good move for both parties.
LB Ernest Jones
Last but definitely not least, Ernest Jones is the true definition of a Gamecock. He chose to burn his redshirt year to try and help beat Clemson on the road, became a two-year star at Carolina, and got drafted after just three seasons. He went on to become a star linebacker for the Rams, helping them win a Super Bowl, where he had a huge game.
After being traded to Tennessee last year, Jones has now moved on to Seattle, where he has continued to be one of the best linebackers in the NFL. He just received a three-year, $33 million extension, placing him among the top 10 highest-paid linebackers in the league, currently ranking 8th or 9th.
That brings the total to $178 million in just the first day of free agency with many more Gamecocks still out there set to make big money. It’s an impressive start for South Carolina and should serve as a great recruiting pitch for the program.
