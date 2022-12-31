PHOTOS: Georgia Elite Classic Produces Several Standouts
While South Carolina has closed the page on its 2022 season, fans can begin to look forward to the recruiting trail. The Gamecocks are a program on the rise, and many prospects have begun to take notice.
Gamecocks Digest attended the Georgia Elite Classic on Thursday evening. In the tenth annual showing, several standouts made plays that put them on the radar of college coaching staffs.
South Carolina signee Vicari Swain played in the 2023 game, earning Offensive MVP honors in a win. However, Swain wasn't the only big name who made plays in the game, and the coaches already knew about him.
The Georgia Elite Classic provides opportunities to several impact players who go on to attend top college programs. Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is an excellent example; Chubb was flooded with offers after putting on a dominant showing in the game during high school.
The event has come to mean a lot for coaches in the southeast. They will jump on some prospects after the event, and we introduce you to those names here.
