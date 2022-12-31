PHOTOS: Georgia Elite Classic Produces Several Standouts

While South Carolina has closed the page on its 2022 season, fans can begin to look forward to the recruiting trail. The Gamecocks are a program on the rise, and many prospects have begun to take notice.

Gamecocks Digest attended the Georgia Elite Classic on Thursday evening. In the tenth annual showing, several standouts made plays that put them on the radar of college coaching staffs.

South Carolina signee Vicari Swain played in the 2023 game, earning Offensive MVP honors in a win. However, Swain wasn't the only big name who made plays in the game, and the coaches already knew about him.

The Georgia Elite Classic provides opportunities to several impact players who go on to attend top college programs. Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is an excellent example; Chubb was flooded with offers after putting on a dominant showing in the game during high school.

The event has come to mean a lot for coaches in the southeast. They will jump on some prospects after the event, and we introduce you to those names here.

Antwann Hill, 2025 QB - Hill is one of the top quarterbacks in the country. He stands 6-4 and 195 lbs. with a rocket arm as a sophomore. Holds 8 P5 offers.

Ben Mubenga, 2026 DE - Younger brother of LSU offensive lineman Paul Mubenga. The younger Mubenga plays for Grayson High School, one of the top programs in America.

Sacovie White, 2024 WR/DB - White is a current UGA commit with explosive athleticism at 5-10 and 175 lbs. One of the most dynamic players in the entire event.

Reese Fountain, 2024 QB - Fountain routinely impressed with his arm angles and off-schedule decision-making. Plays for one of the top high school programs in the state, Rome.

Nick Brooks, 2025 OT - Brooks is one of the most physically dominant prospects in the state. He stands 6-8 and 330 lbs. as a sophomore. Holds 4 P5 offers.

Milleon Mckinzie, 2024 ILB - Mckinzie was one of the most athletic, physical linebackers in the entire event. Currently stands 6-2 and 200 lbs. but could get up to 215 lbs. by college.

Michael McClellan, 2024 QB - One of the biggest quarterbacks of the day. Stands 6-4 and 213 lbs. with an impressive arm and strong accuracy to the boundary.

Mason Short, 2025 OT - Short is one of the top tackles in America. Has good pad level, athleticism, and size. Holds 10 P5 offers as a sophomore.

KJ Smith, 2024 QB - Smith is another accurate quarterback who produces off-schedule. Can make plays with his feet but works the quick game well, gets his eyes to the right spot quickly.

Jaden Ligon, 2024 OT - Another physically impressive tackle prospect. Ligon is 6-5 and 300 lbs. as a high school junior. Currently holds a Western Kentucky offer.

Gabe Bobbit, 2024 TE - Bobbit has a 6-5 and 225 lbs. frame as a high school junior, the ideal size for a tight end. Has the versatility to play in-line or in the slot and would make an excellent H-back.

Andrew Rosinski, 2024 OT - Rosinski stands 6-6 and 282 lbs. with plus athleticism and a mean streak. Currently holds 6 offers, including several P5s.

