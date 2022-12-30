WATCH: Vicari Swain Talks South Carolina Football

The Gamecocks finished strong to close their 2023 recruiting class. Part of that equation was retaining signee Vicari Swain, who was one of their top players in the cycle.

They managed to land his signature on a letter of intent on early national signing day, landing one of the top athletes in the class. Swain could play either wide receiver or defensive back in college, and which spot is yet to be determined.

Gamecocks Digest caught up with Swain at the Georgia Elite Classic. He played earlier in the day but returned to Barron Stadium to support some of his friends that were playing in later games.

Swain spoke about how life is treating him after signing with South Carolina, what position he will play in college and his prediction for the Gator Bowl on Friday afternoon.

One of the most impressive observations we made about Swain throughout the evening was how engaged he was in the football game. Despite not playing in it, Swain clearly enjoyed the atmosphere and loves football.

You can watch the full interview with Swain here:

