Projecting South Carolina's 2024 Recruiting Board

Head coach Shane Beamer and company have done an excellent job laying the foundation during the first two seasons of his tenure. They have built a family environment and stacked consecutive impressive recruiting classes.

Now that they have developed infrastructure, they must adjust their recruiting strategy. Before, they went after unheralded prospects hoping to develop them into eventual starters.

While that approach worked, they are now on the radar of elite names. The 2024 recruiting class is Beamer's first chance to haul in a historic group; who are the names to watch?

*NOTE: While more prospects will join in the coming months, these are names South Carolina is currently heavily pursuing. Gamecocks Digest named these prospects through conversations with sources and independent evaluations.*

Quarterback: Dante Reno

Dante Reno is the sole commit for South Carolina in the 2024 class.

While South Carolina is interested in quarterback Jayden Bradford, their lead man is Dante Reno. He is the lone commit in the 2024 class and has been an active recruiter on the trail.

Reno is the son of current Yale head coach Tony Reno. The football background shows up when watching his tape or speaking with those around him; Reno eats, breathes, and dreams of football.

He took the summer leading into his junior season to alter his throwing foundation. Reno reworked his delivery and weight distribution to alter ball flight and velocity and should continue to grow between now and his arrival.

Running Back: Anthony Carrie, Daniel Hill

The staff is set on taking two backs in the 2024 cycle. They only brought in one during the 2023 class, Dontavius Braswell. Carolina lost running back MarShawn Lloyd to the transfer portal and will have other departures in the coming year.

Anthony Carrie and Daniel Hill are their two priorities in this cycle. Carrie has the potential to become an explosive three-down back. His wiggle and speed make him an intriguing evaluation, though he's only listed at 185 lbs.

Meanwhile, Hill is just as talented. He has natural receiving skills and a rare running style that reminds of throwback SEC stars. Hill comes in at 6-1 and 225 lbs., ready to compete from day one.

Wide Receiver: Mazeo Bennett, Jonathan Paylor, Parker Livingston

Speed, speed, and more speed. Offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains envisions this offense moving away from tight formations and bunch sets; he wants to utilize the entire field sideline-to-sideline.

To do that, you need a blend of receivers that can stretch the field and operate with the ball in space. Mazeo Bennett, Jonathan Paylor, and Parker Livingston each bring different styles, but all are excellent options.

Livingston is the biggest of the bunch at 6-3 and 185 lbs. Paylor is explosive and the best in the open field, while Bennett blends everything and wins at each area of the field.

Tight End: Michael Smith

The Gamecocks reloaded on tight ends in the past few weeks. They took Reid Mikeska and Connor Cox from the high school ranks while adding Nick Elksnis and Trey Knox from the transfer portal. The staff is also holding a spot for tight end Nyckoles Harbor.

Therefore, they have settled on one tight end in the 2024 class. Michael Smith is a special athlete that fits where the position is moving. The Georgia product is 6-4 and 225 lbs. as a high school junior and only has room to grow.

He has the versatility to play in-line or in the slot. His athleticism and ball skills are exceptional, and Smith is one of the best tight ends in the class. Smith is down to eight schools, which includes the Gamecocks, and will announce his decision on January 24.

Offensive Line: Kam Pringle, Josiah Thompson, Blake Franks

Kam Pringle is one of the consensous top tackles in the country.

Carolina had their share of struggles along the offensive line this season. The execution was spotty at points, but the unit played tough and resilient throughout the year.

The staff is focused on bringing in top talent to blend with that effort. They signed four offensive linemen in the 2023 class, bringing their unique size and skill—the 2024 targets project to be even more talented thus far.

Kam Pringle, Josiah Thompson, and Blake Franks are excellent tackle prospects. Pringle and Thompson are South Carolina leans and two top tackles in the cycle.

Defensive Line: Jacob Smith, Jerod Smith

Physicality is supreme for South Carolina along the defensive line. Each of these prospects plays with a chip and are able-bodied defensive ends with excellent pedigrees.

Jacob Smith and Jerod Smith play for The Loomis Chaffee School and are teammates with Reno. While Kentucky is active in both of these recruitments, South Carolina is involved with both.

Several other prospects will emerge in this group within the coming months. Carolina places a premium on 5-techniques with athleticism and power, and a few should pop up during summer camps.

Defensive Tackle: Hevin Brown-Shuler

Brown-Shuler is a rare prospect that can play a 1-tech as a pass-rusher. Few defensive linemen stand a shade off the center, but his unique refinement and polish allow him to do this.

While he likely won't be strong enough to play over the center in college, he should make a living rushing the passer. Brown-Shuler has polish and refinement unrivaled by other interior defensive linemen nationally.

He has been on campus several times already and enjoys the atmosphere each time. While several other major powers are involved in his recruitment, the Gamecocks should feel comfortable where they sit.

Edge Rushers: Dylan Stewart, Wendell Gregory

Wendell Gregory recently was visited by defensive coordinator Clayton White.

Edge rusher is the most high-profile spot along the defensive line. It's different from being a 5-tech than a legitimate pass-rusher who wins with overwhelming bend and athleticism.

Some schools avoid edge rushers, while others base their entire recruiting boards around it. South Carolina didn't have a true one in 2022 but signed one in Desmond Umeozulu in the 2023 class.

Dylan Stewart and Wendell Gregory fit the mold. They are excellent athletes who know how to hand fight, capture the corner, and play in space. South Carolina is pushing their chips in on both.

Defensive Back: Jalewis Solomon, Braydon Lee

The Gamecocks went after versatile defensive backs in the 2023 class. They brought in Jalon Kilgore, Cameron Upshaw, Judge Collier, and Zahbari Sandy, all of which cross-trained at some point in high school.

In the 2024 class, they have zeroed in on two corners. Jalewis Solomon and Braydon Lee are two long, athletic players who have built a strong man coverage foundation during their high school years.

Lee continues the South Carolina and DMV pipeline, as they have recruited that area hard in recent years. Solomon plays in Georgia and is high school teammates with fellow South Carolina linebacker target Zayden Walker.

Athlete: KingJoseph Edwards

Edwards plays for Buford High School in Georgia. The Wolves are routinely one of the top programs in the country, and Edwards is one of their top players.

He plays tight end and defensive linemen for them. Edwards has the athleticism and power to line up as a 5-tech and drive tackles back into the quarterback's lap; he stands 6-5 and 240 lbs.

However, he may opt to play tight end in college. He has the profile to become an excellent in-line blocker, which could extend his career in the long term. South Carolina is heavily involved in this one.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.