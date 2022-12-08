Greg Sankey Confirms SEC Done With Short-Term Expansion

The SEC is the biggest conference in college sports. The slogan "it just means more" continues to hold true as school administrations continually dump resources into programs to ensure their success.

The conference should only get bigger in the coming years. Oklahoma and Texas, two of the biggest brands in collegiate athletics, announced they are on their way within the next few seasons and will join the SEC.

However, it appears that may be done in the short term. Commissioner Greg Sankey spoke at a forum on Wednesday and said that the conference isn't looking to add any other members for now.

"I'm not a recruiter. Moving to 16 is our focus, but I won't predict what others will do."

Later in the conference, Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne shared a similar sentiment, not ruling out future expansion but underscoring the want to get the conference to 16 teams.

"I sure think so. I can tell you there's nothing out there."

While that may change in the coming months, it seems the conference is attempting a soft landing for the Red River rivals. Everything else appears to be additional and, at this point, unwanted.

