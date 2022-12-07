How South Carolina Has Changed Under Shane Beamer

When South Carolina officially hired head coach Shane Beamer on December 6th, 2020, he was taking over a team that record-wise had just been through its worst season since 1999 and a program where its fanbase was trying to figure out what made things go south, so quickly.

Over his first two seasons, despite continuous doubts from pundits, South Carolina has repeatedly trumped the expectations that have been set in on them.

So what has changed since Beamer's hiring that has helped the Gamecocks once again become relevant in college football?

A Much-Needed Culture Change

When a new head coach comes into town, you'll typically see the program's digital content team pump out loads of content to help generate excitement.

In one video put out by South Carolina's social media team after Beamer's first season, it was revealed that most of the players felt that the biggest problem with the program was that the team wasn't together. Everyone was looking out for their own best interests.

Shane Beamer and this staff have worked tirelessly to implement a new culture of love and brotherhood in the locker room, and it's clear that South Carolina is now the true definition of a team.

A Recruiting Mainstay

While culture is a vital component of a football program, you must have Jimmy's and Joe's on your roster to compete amongst the nation's best week in and week out.

Through head coach Will Muschamp's first two complete recruiting cycles in Columbia, the Gamecocks were averaging right around a top 20 class across all major recruiting services. So far, Beamer has kept that trend going.

Add in the success he's seen in the transfer portal so far, and Columbia is beginning to become a destination of sorts for certain players and regions of the country.

A Change In Messaging

Every job needing to be able to self-advertise must come with a slogan or overall message to attract clients or, in this case, recruits.

For South Carolina, "Welcome Home" has become synonymous with its football program and a way of life for those associated with it.

In just two years, South Carolina's football program has changed for the better under Beamer, and if it can continue to refine certain areas in the future, it will be set up for major success down the road.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.