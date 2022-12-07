NFL Week Fourteen: Gamecocks In The League

The Gamecocks had another decent week at the professional level, winning most of their games, and there were even a few matchups between teammates.

The Gamecocks in the league had a few great comebacks and a few large blowouts. The largely successful NFL product South Carolina has produced is a testament to South Carolina's great job at developing players.

Most of South Carolina's alumni also are a part of some of the best teams in the league, a display of the winning culture South Carolina has instilled. These players are also large contributors in most cases, a display of the prevalence of the former Gamecocks.

Deebo Samuel, 49ers WR - Samuel had six receptions for 58 yards and four rushes for five yards in the 49er's fourth straight win.

Jadeveon Clowney, Browns EDGE - Clowney had a quiet game, recording only two tackles in a Browns win over the Texans.

Melvin Ingram, Dolphins EDGE - Ingram logged a single sack in a disappointing loss to the 49ers.

Hayden Hurst, Bengals TE - Hurst caught two catches for 12 yards in a big win against the AFC-leading Chiefs.

Kingsley Enagbare, Packers EDGE - After his big game on Sunday Night Football last week, Enagbare had a quieter game posting only two tackles in a win over the Bears.

Keisean Nixon, Packers CB - Nixon had a fantastic game Sunday, posting one pass deflection and two tackles and hauling in his first interception of the year.

Ryan Succop, Buccaneers K - Succop had a quiet yet productive game. Succop went 1/1 on field goals and hit the go-ahead extra-point to seal the Buccaneers' incredible late-game comeback against the Saints.

Damiere Byrd, Falcons WR - Byrd had another quiet game, hauling only one catch for 12 yards in a less-than-savory game for the Falcons.

Israel Mukuamu - Cowboys S - Mukuama had two tackles in a blowout win with the Cowboys.

Stephon Gilmore - Colts CB - Gilmore stood out as the lone bright spot on a Colts defense that had a rough outing Sunday. Gilmore posted six tackles and two pass deflections. Gilmore also caught an interception and returned it for 31 yards in a blowout loss to the Cowboys.

Ernest Jones - Rams LB - Ernest Jones had a solid game despite a division loss to the Seahawks. Jones posted eight total tackles, seven of those being solo.

D.J. Wonnum - Vikings LB - Wonnum had three tackles in another win for the largely impressive Vikings squad.

