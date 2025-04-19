Halftime Notes and Thoughts from the Gamecock Spring Game
We’ve officially hit halftime here in Columbia, and there’s plenty to break down from South Carolina’s 2025 Spring Game. Here are some of the biggest takeaways and standout moments so far:
1. A Creative Opening Play
LaNorris Sellers and Team Black opened the game with a throwback to the wishbone formation. What followed was a creative double pass: a shovel to the running back, back to Sellers, then launched down the middle of the field to a wide receiver. The play took them all the way to midfield at the block C and showcased the kind of creativity we’re starting to see from new offensive coordinator Mike Shula.
2. A Quiet First Quarter
The first quarter ended scoreless at 0–0. Interestingly, Luke Doty, the former quarterback turned wide receiver, got the start under center for Team Garnet over scholarship freshman QB Dante Reno. Doty went 4-for-5 for 18 yards, while Sellers finished the quarter 4-for-7 for 60 yards.
Team Black Stats (1st Half)
Rushing:
- Faison: 1 carry, 0 yards
- Howell: 1 carry, 1 yard
- Sellers: 6 carries, 5 yards
Passing:
- Sellers: 4/7, 60 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT
Punting:
- William Joyce: 2 punts, 75 yards, 37.5 avg
Tackles:
- Johnson: 1-0–1.0
- Sandy: 1-0–1.0
- Cisse: 1-0–1.0
- Bucey: 1-0–1.0
Team Garnet Stats (1st Half)
Rushing:
- Adaway: 2 carries, 0 yards
- Fuller: 1 carry, 0 yards
Passing:
- Luke Doty: 4/5, 18 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT
Receiving:
- Fuller: 2 catches, 13 yards
- Adaway: 1 catch, 4 yards
- Sellers: 1 catch, 1 yard
Punting:
- Peyton Argent: 2 punts, 66 yards, 33.0 avg
Tackles:
- Porter: 2-0–2.0
- Brown: 2-0–2.0 (1.0 TFL)
- Norwood: 1-1–1.5
- Smith: 1-0–1.0
3. Young QB Steps Up
A freshman quarterback came in for Air Noland and impressed right away. He completed all but one pass, throwing for over 60 yards, including a 51-yard strike and a key throw down the middle to set up a short touchdown run. Outside of Sellers, he’s looked like the most comfortable QB in the pocket so far.
4. Halftime Score & Special Teams Update
At halftime, Team Garnet leads 10–7. There’s also been a kicking competition during the game, and the results so far:
- Mason Love: 1-for-1
- William Joyce: 1-for-1
- Peyton Argent: 0-for-1
Halftime Team Stats: Black vs. Garnet
Score: Garnet 10, Black 7
First Downs: Black 11, Garnet 12
Rush Yards: Black 161, Garnet 85
Passing Yards: Black 174, Garnet 117
Pass Attempts-Comp-INT: Black 17-28-1, Garnet 12-24-0
Fumbles-Lost: Black 5-31, Garnet 1-5
Penalties-Yards: Black 06:48, Garnet 17:12
Kickoff Returns-Yards: Garnet 1-4
INT Return Avg: Black 37.5, Garnet 38.7
Time of Possession: Black 4 of 7, Garnet 2 of 6
3rd Down Conversions: Black 0-for-1, Garnet 0-for-0
Scoring Summary:
- Garnet – Mason Love 36-yard FG
- Black – Woods 1-yard TD run (Joyce PAT)
- Garnet – Clark 16-yard TD catch from Doty (Love PAT)
2025 Spring Game Award Winners
Joe Morrison Offensive Player of the Spring: LaNorris Sellers
Rex Enright Defensive Player of the Spring: Dylan Stewart
Jim Carlen Special Teams Player of the Spring: Buddy Mack III
President's Outstanding Student-Athlete Award: Brady Hunt
Harold White GPA Award – Offense: Larry Scott
Harold White GPA Award – Defense: Gerald Kilgore
Harold White GPA Award – Special Teams: William Joyce
Most Improved – Offense: Nyck Harbor
Most Improved – Defense: Peyton Williams
Most Improved – Special Teams: Jatius Geer & Jaron Willis
Gamecock Toughness Award – Offense: Maurice Brown II
Gamecock Toughness Award – Defense: Bryan Thomas Jr.
South Carolina Spirit Award – Offense: Boaz Stanley
South Carolina Spirit Award – Defense: Nick Barrett & DQ Smith
Newcomer of the Spring – Offense: Shedrick Sarratt Jr.
Newcomer of the Spring – Defense: Brandon Cisse
Newcomer of the Spring – Special Teams: Brandon Cisse & Brian Rowe Jr.
