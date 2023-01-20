Linebacker Core Is South Carolina's Mystery Unit In 2023

The South Carolina Gamecocks are witnessing a transition unfold as they begin their winter strength and conditioning program. Gone are veterans the likes of Eric Douglas, Jovaughn Gwyn, and Dylan Wonnum on the offensive line, Josh Vann and Jalen Brooks at wide receiver, and Cam Smith and Darius Rush at cornerback, as younger players will be counted on more heavily this upcoming fall.

There's one area on the Gamecocks' defense that must replace not just their entire starting group but two super seniors who played a combined 12 seasons of college football, and that's South Carolina's linebacker position.

Sherrod Greene and Brad Johnson embodied the fighting spirit that the Gamecocks pride themselves on. Greene was one of the hardest workers in the program, overcoming multiple season-ending injuries he suffered throughout his career. Johnson was one of the biggest vocal leaders for the Gamecocks' defense in 2022.

Defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach Clayton White will now be tasked with figuring out who the Gamecocks' two starting linebackers will be for the 2023 season. Needless to say, he has plenty of options.

In terms of returning players, Debo Williams was the most productive this past fall and offers a strong downhill play style that makes him a tenacious run defender. Stone Blanton fits a similar mold to Williams but possesses more sideline-to-sideline ability, paired with a ridiculous work ethic that's been lauded by Shane Beamer.

Bam-Martin Scott and Donovan Westmoreland both saw sporadic playing time last season and are linebackers who are extremely athletic and can be dangerous in various blitz packages.

This doesn't even include Mohamed Kaba, one of the best players in fall camp this past year for the Gamecocks but had his season end prematurely with a torn ACL he suffered against Arkansas.

To top off this group, the Gamecocks will add true freshman Grayson Howard and transfer linebacker Jaron Willis to the room this spring, with Howard fitting a traditional linebacker mold while Willis' game is similar to that of both Bam's and Westmoreland's.

The Gamecocks are not short for talent with this position group, but deciding who will trot out as starters on September 2nd won't be as easy as apple pie for South Carolina's defensive coaching staff.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.