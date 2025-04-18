How to Watch South Carolina Football Spring Game
Everything you need to know on how to watch South Carolina's spring game on Friday.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are set to host their annual spring game Friday night. Fans will have the opportunity to see the new South Carolina football team heading into the 2025 college football season for the first time.
Unfortunately, like many spring games this year, the game will not be shown on television, but for those who are attending the game, here is the full schedule for tonight's game. However, there is still a way for fans not in attendance to tune into tonight's action. Here is how:
How to Watch South Carolina Spring Game:
• GameDay: Friday, April 18th
• Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
• Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium
• Where: Columbia, South Carolina
• Listen: 107.5 The Game
South Carolina Spring Game Schedule
- 3;30 PM Gamecock Park Games Open
- 5:30 PM Gamecock Walk
- 6:00 PM Williams-Brice Stadium Gates Open
- 7:30 PM Kickoff
- Post Game: Fireworks Show
South Carolina Football Number Changes
- Lex Cyrus No. 0
- Fred Johnson No. 0 (Previously No. 15)
- Rahsul Faison No. 1
- Myles Norwood No. 3
- Mike Smith No. 4 ( Previously No. 20)
- Kendall Daniels Jr. No. 5
- Jordan Dingle No. 5
- Jordon Gidron No. 7
- Shawn Murphy No. 7
- Jaylen Brown No. 11
- Air Noland No. 11
- Malik Clark No. 13
- Brandon Cisse No. 15
- Cutter Woods No. 15
- Justin Okoronkwo No. 17
- Jayden Sellers No. 17
- Jaquel Holman No. 18
- Brian Rowe Jr. No. 18
- Damarcus Leach No. 19
- Jaquavious Dodd No. 22
- Donovan Darden No. 27
- Taeshawn Alston No. 29
The South Carolina Gamecocks are coming off of a season in which they nearly made the college football playoffs, but instead made the Citrus Bowl against Illinois. This season, they are looking to make their first ever college football playoff appearance.
