SI

South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers Unlikely to Return After Taking Vicious Hit

The South Carolina took a big hit in the second quarter against Vanderbilt and is unlikely to return.

Mike McDaniel

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers is unlikely to return for the Gamecocks vs. Vanderbilt.
South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers is unlikely to return for the Gamecocks vs. Vanderbilt. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

South Carolina starting quarterback LaNorris Sellers took a big hit in the second quarter against Vanderbilt on Saturday night and is unlikely to return to the contest.

The play came with less than two minutes to go in the first half, when Sellers dropped back to throw and hit running back Raisul Faison out of the backfield. Sellers was hit hard after releasing the football, which resulted in a targeting penalty on Vanderbilt linebacker Langston Patterson.

Sellers remained down on the field and was helped to the sideline.

Vanderbilt took a 14-0 lead into halftime on the road against the 11th-ranked Gamecocks.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/College Football