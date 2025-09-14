South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers Unlikely to Return After Taking Vicious Hit
The South Carolina took a big hit in the second quarter against Vanderbilt and is unlikely to return.
South Carolina starting quarterback LaNorris Sellers took a big hit in the second quarter against Vanderbilt on Saturday night and is unlikely to return to the contest.
The play came with less than two minutes to go in the first half, when Sellers dropped back to throw and hit running back Raisul Faison out of the backfield. Sellers was hit hard after releasing the football, which resulted in a targeting penalty on Vanderbilt linebacker Langston Patterson.
Sellers remained down on the field and was helped to the sideline.
Vanderbilt took a 14-0 lead into halftime on the road against the 11th-ranked Gamecocks.
