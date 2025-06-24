South Carolina Gamecocks Target Samari Matthews Moves Up Commitment Date
South Carolina target Samari Matthews has moved up his commitment date after visiting the Gamecocks.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are looking to build some momentum on the recruiting trail after a busy month of official visits and one of their targets has moved his commitment date. Samari Matthews will now commit on July 11th.
This decision comes after Matthews visited South Carolina this past weekend. Matthews will be deciding between South Carolina, Texas, Miami and Florida State.
Matthews is rated as a four-star cornerback in the class. He is listed as the 57th-best player in the country, the sixth-best cornerback and the the fifth-best player in the state of North Carolina, according to composite rankings.
It's worth noting that Matthews took both an official visit in June and an unofficial visit in May to Florida State. The Gamecocks however got the last official visit from Matthews this summer.
The Gamecocks currently have eight players committed in the 2026 class. They are in the mix for several top prospects that remain uncommitted, one of which is quarterback Landon Duckworth who also recently took a visit. It will be interesting to see where South Carolina's class sits at the end of July as one would assume there are multiple commitments for them within the next month ahead of the season.
South Carolina 2026 Recruiting Class:
- J'Zavien Currence, CB
- Zyon Guiles, OL
- Keenan Britt, EDGE
- Jamel Howse, TE
- Anthony Baxter, IOL
- Aiden Harris, DL
- Andrew Harris, LB
- KJ Johnson, DB
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: