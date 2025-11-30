Shane Beamer Promises Big 2026 for South Carolina After 4-8 Campaign
South Carolina entered the 2025 season ranked No. 13 nationally with a second-year starting quarterback in LaNorris Sellers who garnered plenty of Heisman hype.
A season that began with so much promise ended with a thud on Saturday, when the Gamecocks fell 28-14 at home to in-state rival Clemson, concluding a 4-8 campaign.
While head coach Shane Beamer lamented the way the season went, he already has an eye to 2026.
"I hate that we've gone through this," Beamer said on Saturday. "I hate it for the seniors that don't come back. But I can one billion percent promise you this. When we have a hell of a season in 2026 and when I'm doing this press conference after the Clemson game next year and we finished a regular season because of the success that we're going to have next season, I know we will. We're going to look back at this season and say, 'it sucked going through it, but because of what we went through in '25, it led us to what we just did in '26.'"
The 2026 season could certainly be a make-or-break year for Beamer. It will be his sixth year in Columbia, and the school will certainly be tasked with making decisions if the year goes as poorly as it did this season.
He knows it, and he's clearly embracing it.