How to watch the South Carolina Gamecocks take on the Akron Zips.

South Carolina Head Coach Shane Beamer congratulates South Carolina defensive back O'Donnell Fortune (3) after a defensive play during the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. Saturday, September 14, 2024. / Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The South Carolina Gamecocks are looking to bounce back into the win column this weekend after losing to the LSU Tigers in week three. This weekend they will play host to the Akron Zips before their schedule gets bogged down with conference opponents.

The Gamecocks have looked impressive to start the season and despite the result, they played well against the ranked Tigers. That feeling has now shown up in the betting odds as the Gamecocks have opened up as a favorite over Akron. According to Draft Kings, South Carolina is a 28-point favorite over the Zips.

South Carolina's defense has been the bigger story this season but the offense took some steps forward on Saturday. LaNorris Sellers ripped off a 75-yard run and the offense was moving efficiently up until the point where Sellers went down with an injury right before half and backup quarterback Robby Ashford had to take over the reigns of the offense.

This will be a good week for South Carolina to not only get healthy but to continue to build off of the confidence they have compiled thus far this season. Here is everything you need to know on how to watch the matchup this weekend:

How to Watch South Carolina vs Akron:

  • Gameday: Saturday, September 19th, 2024.
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Location: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPNU
