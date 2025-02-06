ICYMI: Former Gamecock LB Bryson Allen-Williams Set to Join Georgia's Coaching Staff
In a move that has garnered attention, former South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker and team captain Bryson Allen-Williams is set to return to his home state of Georgia to join Kirby Smart’s staff at the University of Georgia. After a stint as an assistant linebackers coach at Southern California, Allen-Williams will now be taking on a role as an analyst for the Bulldogs.
Allen-Williams, a top-100 recruit and Under Armour All-American out of Cedar Grove High School in DeKalb County, Georgia, played five seasons with the Gamecocks. Following his playing career, he spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders before diving into coaching. His coaching journey has included positions at North Carolina and Southern California, where he joined the Trojans last year.
Brooks Austin from Sports Illustrated reported the move yesterday, adding context about Georgia’s recent history of staff turnover:
“The Georgia Bulldogs haven’t had a season without coaching turnover since 2016. Each offseason under head coach Kirby Smart brings some level of staff attrition or additions, and this offseason is no different. According to reports, Bryson Allen-Williams, former USC linebackers assistant coach, is set to join the Georgia coaching staff.”
Austin also highlighted Allen-Williams’ Georgia roots, noting how his return to the state adds to the growing trend of Smart bringing in promising young coaches. This marks the second consecutive offseason that Kirby Smart has snatched talent from SoCal, following Dante Williams’ hire as well.
With Allen-Williams joining the Bulldogs, Georgia continues to build a coaching staff with local talent and promising up-and-comers who have ties to the state. It will be exciting to see how he continues to develop as a coach under Smart's leadership.
