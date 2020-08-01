SI All-American Candidate Receives Official Offer From South Carolina

The South Carolina Gamecocks are officially pursuing a local prospect with a lot of potential.

Defensive tackle Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins took to Twitter to announce he had received an official offer from the Gamecocks. The four-star prospect from the class of 2021 posted the full letter.

South Carolina is one of six teams Ingram-Dawkins is focusing on, the remaining five also made formal offers.

Ingram-Dawkins is a 6-5, 298 pound tackle and a candidate for Sports Illustrated's All-American list.

The team at SI All-American broke down some tape on the candidate and said he is the prototype for what a DT should be.

"Ingram-Dawkins possesses every physical attribute recruiters look for from defensive linemen," they said. "Already versatile enough to play multiple roles in different schemes, and will only grow more so with additional weight and strength. Projects as multi-year impact starter and eventual NFL draft pick."