INJURY: Jordan Strachan Headed To Locker Room

The injury bug continues to bite the Gamecocks, as edge rusher Jordan Strachan has gone back into the locker room with an injury.

Strachan injured his right knee against Arkansas and left the field without putting any weight on it. ESPN reported that Strachan was crying on the way to the locker room. He was also accompanied by his family, a discouraging sign.

Jordan is a fifth-year senior who is entering with his second season with the team. He played in all thirteen games last season and tallied three sacks and six tackles for loss. Strachan originally transferred from Georgia State, and in his final season with the Panthers he led the nation with 10.5 sacks.

South Carolina Football Injury Report

Christian Beal-Smith, RB (Foot) IN - Beal-Smith missed the season opener, but Beamer confirmed the fifth-year back will play on his weekly call-in show.

RJ Roderick, S (Arm) OUT - Roderick left the Georgia State game on the first drive after suffering an arm injury. Beamer said, "we'll see," when asked about Roderick's status. He did not travel with the team and will not play.

Jakai Moore, T (Knee) IN - Beamer stated that Moore could have returned to the contest on Saturday but confirmed the injury may be more significant than the staff originally thought. Moore is expected to go through warm-ups and see how he feels.

Corey Rucker, WR (Foot) OUT - Rucker will be out for the second straight week with a foot injury. Beamer confirmed that they will reassess after Arkansas but ruled him out ahead of kickoff.

How to watch South Carolina @ Arkansas

Gameday: September 10th, 2022

Game Time: 12 pm EDT

TV: ESPN

Location: D.W.R Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas

How to Listen to the Game

You can listen to the game through the Gamecocks Radio Network with Todd Ellis on the call!

