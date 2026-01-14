South Carolina Set to Host One of the Nation's Best Offensive Linemen

South Carolina is set to host one of the nation's best players in the 2027 class this summer. Five-star offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller announced he will make an official visit with the Gamecocks from June 19-21 via his X account.

Rated a five-star, number one interior offensive lineman, and the fourth ranked player in the country, Hiller is one of the premier players in the 2027 class. The 6-foot-5 and 300 pound guard out of Coatesville Area High School in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, would be the highest rated signee of the Shane Beamer era.

Gabe Brooks, 247Sports Scouting Analyst, had this to say about the kind of player Hiller is.

- Elite offensive line prospect who could probably go pro as an interior defensive lineman as well.

- Big-framed but finds leverage consistently.

- Initiates POA engagement as if working the one-man sled.

- Pancake machine.

- Displays impressive sudden agility that shines on both sides of the ball.

- May ultimately wind up an elite guard, but don't be surprised by a tackle role, at least in college, if not beyond.

- One of the top prospects in the 2027 class, regardless of position. Possesses physical and athletic traits to become an early-round NFL Draft candidate.

Official Visit Set

First OV locked in

📍Columbia SC🏡? pic.twitter.com/HvDHxRqN0P — Maxwell Hiller 5⭐️OL (@HillerMaxwell) January 14, 2026

Hiller is set to officially visit the Gamecocks from June 19-21. This is the first official visit he has set so far. South Carolina will have to contend with the nation's elite to land his services in 2027. Teams like Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Florida, Indiana, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Notre Dame, and Tennessee, among others. While most major programs around the country are playing to land his signature, South Carolina fans will just have to remember this past cycle where Beamer was able to sign the best interior offensive lineman in 2026.

The Gamecocks current have two commits in the 2027 cycle. Three-star safety Jernard Albright and three-star corner Aamaury Fountain represent the early commits in the class.

