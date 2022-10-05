Game Prep: Will Levis Is A One-Man Wrecking Crew

South Carolina is gearing up to take on a potent Wildcat offense, and most of their success is derived from quarterback Will Levis. They have apparent limitations along their offensive line, but Levis has a natural talent that offsets weaknesses.

NFL draft experts have hammered home that Levis is apt to make a poor read now and then, which can cost Kentucky games. While that is true, many don't discuss the positive traits that make him a star.

Levis has a one-percent arm; he can sling it a country mile but puts appropriate pace behind the ball. He can naturally change his arm angle and throw off-platform, which is a large reason why Kentucky manages a competent offense.

What does Levis do well?

Offensive coordinator Rich Scangarell has done an excellent job configuring ways to get Levis into favorable situations. Levis shines on the move and off-structure; thus, Scangarell finds ways to get him outside the pocket.

At heart, Levis is a creator. That's why he can overcome deficiencies up front. Well, that and his 6-3, 230 lbs. frame. He's drawn comparisons to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, one of the NFL's premier gunslingers.

While that comparison is lofty, the resemblance is there. Levis may be a cleaner prospect than Allen was out of college, as many doubted the Wyoming product's accuracy and football acumen.

How can South Carolina offset his talent?

Levis isn't too different from South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler. Both are physically gifted and are top-tier arm talents but often struggle to make decisions with the football.

Their strengths commonly become weaknesses, and turnovers pile up quickly. Both sides have offensive coordinators attempting to maximize their talent while limiting the flip side of the coin.

However, Rattler has an improved offensive line in front of him, while Levis is standing behind one of the most dismal units in the SEC. Kentucky struggles with basic install concepts, forcing Levis to put on a Superman cape more often than not.

Sometimes the hero ball mentality works, so you must tip your hat. South Carolina will hope for this strategy to backfire for Kentucky, which it already has. The Wildcats imploded for two quarters offensively against Ole Miss, struggling to generate anything.

The Gamecocks must replicate that strategy and win up front. They can throw Levis off his game if they get to him enough. Two or three turnovers should change the game's tone, which may be enough to squeak out an upset win.

