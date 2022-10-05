Players Enjoyed The Extra Time Off

Football is one of the most physically and mentally challenging sports an athlete could choose to play. It comes with good reason why the college football season only happens twelve Saturdays every year, because of the holistic toll it can have on the players putting on the shoulder pads and helmets.

So when the severe weather threats from Hurricane Ian caused the South Carolina State matchup to be moved up to Thursday night last week, it provided a blessing in disguise for the Gamecocks in what was still a horrific and sheer tragedy produced by mother nature. South Carolina got, in essence, extended time to rest and recover, along with extra time to prepare for the Kentucky contest, time that was not taken for granted, according to Gamecock quarterback Spencer Rattler.

"We [got] a lot of rest. Those two days, we got in here, did a lift, did some meetings and stuff like that just to get our head back in the game, but really [just spent it catching] up on the mental side and obviously getting [our bodies] right."

An adage can be applied both to life and especially to your passion or professional career; you must work hard but also play hard, ensuring you maintain a healthy balance. Cornerback Marcellas Dial understood how important breaks could be for college football players.

"It's definitely beneficial. It just helps us take a break from the physical and mental demand that this game and college football [asks of] us, and we definitely love those breaks."

In another sense, taking some time to yourself can be just as crucial as the off time itself, as it can allow you the opportunity to focus intently on what it is you need to do. Defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway found this to play a part in the unplanned extra time the team got this past weekend.

"Well, it gives us [a little bit of time] to rest our body, get treatment [and] get extra film [study] in because playing on Thursday you can get extra film [study] in, so [you can come in], watch it by yourself. [The break] was good."

