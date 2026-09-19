Keys to Victory for the South Carolina Gamecocks to Beat Mississippi State

The South Carolina Gamecocks are just hours away from kicking off their opening SEC matchup of 2026 against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The Gamecocks are on a five-game losing streak in the conference and look to end their skid while also advancing to 3-0. If the Gamecocks want to start the season undefeated in conference play, here are some areas they’ll have to execute in.

Containing Kamario Taylor

This is obviously much easier said than done, but Kamario Taylor is the driving force for the Bulldogs and is one dominant SEC game away from becoming a nationally known gamebreaker. In his two games this season, he’s made quite the splash and has been nothing short of a highlight factory.

Sep 12, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) breaks the tackle attempt of Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back John Nestor (17) during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Against the Gamecocks, he will by far face the most resistance he’s faced up to this point. The Gamecocks will need to send exotic blitzes, disguise coverages, and execute on all fronts to keep Taylor from taking over the game. The return of Dylan Stewart for the Gamecocks will be a huge boost for the South Carolina defense who has missed their star for the entire season up until this point.

Lean on the Run Game

While the matchup between LaNorris Sellers and Kamario Taylor has held the bulk of the attention, the air attack may not be the winning edge for the Gamecocks. Statistically, the ground attack has been among the best in the country, which is a total 180 from the rushing woes the team faced last year.

The Gamecocks have had at least five different backs take carries in each game, which has allowed each ball carrier to be more effective. Matt Fuller IV has been the leading man on the ground for the Gamecocks, who totaled 125 yards on 11 carries with a touchdown against Towson last week. Sellers also contributed 119 yards with a huge 58 yard touchdown. If the Gamecocks are able to impose their will on the Bulldogs down the stretch, it could be the final touches on the Gamecocks biggest win of the season so far.

Force Turnovers

Against a high-powered attack like Mississippi State, keeping them off the field as much as possible is imperative. Forcing punts is obviously the most common outcome with getting a team off the field, but that may not be enough from the Gamecocks.

With forcing turnovers, the momentum generated from recovering a fumble or picking off the quarterback is a shot of adrenaline into the offense, who is often left with more favorable field possession after the fact. It will also be critical in the effort to affect Taylor. The young quarterback is more likely to get shaken mentally and make more mistakes after committing a turnover, which could spell victory for the Gamecocks.