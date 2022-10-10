Skip to main content

Kickoff Time Set For South Carolina Vs. Texas A&M

The South Carolina Gamecocks have already been a part of four late-day kicks, and they have another in week against Texas A&M.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The South Carolina Gamecocks are coming off a win in a hostile road environment, defeating the Kentucky Wildcats in the unfriendly confines of Kroger Field and having to do so in a night game, the type of game that makes for a raucous home crowd no matter the opponent. 

It marked the third consecutive night game Shane Beamer's Gamecocks have played and the fourth overall they've played so far this season. That streak will reach four come next week, as per a release by the SEC; South Carolina's matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies on October 22nd will kick off at 7:30 PM EDT.

This game will have massive implications for both programs, as Texas A&M will look to end their current two-game losing skid, which includes the heartbreaking loss they suffered on the road against the Alabama Crimson Tide this past Saturday night. 

On the other hand, the Gamecocks will look to continue to build momentum coming off a big victory over the Kentucky Wildcats, and look to end a streak of their own, as they've yet to defeat the Aggies since their annual cross-divisional matchup started back in 2014. 

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.

USATSI_19203410
Football

Kickoff Time Set For South Carolina Vs. Texas A&M

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_19203116
Football

Shane Beamer Honored As Coach Of The Week

By Evan Crowell
Screen Shot 2022-10-10 at 2.07.35 PM
Football

WATCH: Former Gamecock Nick Muse Trolls Teammate

By Evan Crowell
IMG_8142
Football

Nick Emmanwori Named A Midseason Freshman All-American

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19203257
Football

South Carolina Gets Chance To Examine Landscape

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19203254
Football

Gamecocks Earn Clean Bill Of Health

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19208853
Football

NFL Week Five: Gamecocks In The League

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19203289
Football

South Carolina Earns Several Ranked Votes

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19203258
Football

Spencer Rattler Shows Resiliency in Big Moments

By Andrew Lyon