LaNorris Sellers Could Return at the Perfect Time for South Carolina
Quarterback LaNorris Sellers is returning to the lineup at the perfect time for South Carolina.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are coming off of a bye week and it sounds like it was properly utilized. The program had some players banged up from the start of the season and that list included quarterback LaNorris Sellers, who suffered an injury against LSU and had to miss the second half and the Akron game. Per Pete Thamel though, Sellers is back in the lineup ahead of Ole Miss and his return is coming at the perfect time. It should be noted though that South Carolina does not often change the lineup in the case of injuries.
Sellers became the starting quarterback this season for the first time in his young career, and it has had its ups and downs, which is very typical for any first year starter. However, Sellers has also continued to show growth and development as he gains more in-game reps and that showed up during the game against LSU a few weeks ago.
Sellers this season has rushed for 145 yards, thrown for 393 yards and two touchdowns and two interceptions. Sellers provides another element to South Carolina's offense and they will need him on Saturday in order to beat Ole Miss, who is still ranked as a top-15 team despite the loss to Kentucky.
It's also crucial for Sellers to get some more SEC experience this weekend before the Gamecocks have to play the Alabama Crimson Tide the following week. The Gamecocks are going to need Sellers down the stretch of this season and if they can get him playing his best ball over these next few weeks, then South Carolina will be in a great spot to close the season strong.
You Might Also Like:
- Saturday's Silver Lining - Not All Doom and Gloom for South Carolina Gamecocks
- What Kentucky's Mark Stoops Had to Say About Matchup vs South Carolina
- South Carolina Gamecocks' Biggest Takeaway from Week One
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!