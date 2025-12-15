South Carolina Gamecocks Offensive Lineman Plans to Enter the Transfer Portal

The college football transfer portal window will officially open at the beginning of January, however several players across the nation are already making their plans to enter the portal known. South Carolina's roster is no stranger to this as offensive lineman Mac Walters announces his decision to enter the portal.

Walters was a preferred walk-on offensive lineman from Myrtle Beach High School in the 2022 class. Mostly serving in a reserve role and on special teams during his time in Columbia, Walters started out as a scout team lineman his freshman season. In 2023, he saw action in the final four games of the season on special teams. And in 2024, he saw offensive action against Wofford and Akron. This is the second offensive lineman from the Gamecocks to enter the portal.

Updated Portal Look

Nov 29, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer directs his team against the Clemson Tigers in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

This is the sixth player to enter the portal since South Carolina 's football season ended on Nov 29. Walters joins offensive lineman Nick Sharpe, tight end Michael Smith, defensive lineman Zavion Hardy, kicker Peyton Argent, and linebacker Jaron Willis as those who have entered the portal so far.

Players still have time to make their decision on entering the portal, coming back for another season, or submitting their names in the 2026 NFL Draft. Perhaps the biggest news of the weekend surrounded the status of star quarterback LaNorris Sellers. With uncertainty as to what he wanted to do, the school and Sellers are finalizing a deal that will bring him back to Columbia in 2026. Sellers should have a bounce back season with newly hired offensive coordinator Kendal Briles.

Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks desperately need help on the offensive side of the ball in this transfer portal class. The staff will need to find impact players at running back, wide receiver, tight end, and most importantly offensive line. The offensive line play was a major let down this season and fixing that has to be a priority next month.

The college football transfer portal will open on Jan. 2 and remain open until Jan. 16. With new rules being sent down in 2025, this will be the only open window for the transfer portal as the spring window has been canceled.

Join the community:

Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI

Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

You Might Also Like: