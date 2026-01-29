South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers will face an uphill climb to become a first-round selection in next year's NFL Draft.

The 2026 NFL Draft is just a few months away as teams and players prepare for their football futures. But while this year's draft class has the majority of attention, the look-ahead to the 2027 NFL Draft has also begun.

Next year's class is expected to feature a plethora of talented names and has the potential to be one of the more talented quarterback classes in recent memory. Which means there will be a massive competition to earn the highly coveted first-round selection.

One of the players looking to earn a top 32 selection in next year's draft is South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers, who elected to forgo entering the NFL Draft this year and return to Columbia for one more season with the Gamecocks.

Sellers came into the 2025 season as one of the more highly regarded quarterbacks in the sport. The passer was expected to be a Heisman Trophy finalist, and appeared to be a lock to earn a first-round selection in this year's NFL Draft.

Unfortunately, South Carolina's 2025 season was an extreme disappointment, as the team finished with just a 4-8 record. Sellers' performances in those matchups obviously left much to be desired, as he finished the year with less than 20 total touchdowns and 3,000 yards of offense.

Despite the disappointing showing in 2025, optimism within the Gamecocks' facility remains extremely high that Sellers can once again return to form and become a first-round prospect. However, the quarterback's quest to do so appears to be more of an uphill battle this time around.

LaNorris Sellers' Uphill Battle to a First Round Selection in the 2027 NFL Draft

Nov 22, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Lanorris Sellers (16) scrambles against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Sellers' decision to punt on entering the NFL Draft this year has placed him within the 2027 draft class, which is expected to feature a plethora of other extremely talented quarterbacks such as Dante Moore, Arch Manning, Sam Leavitt, and Brendan Sorsby.

Sellers' other challenge stems from the fact that the Gamecocks could be in for another challenging season. While this could provide the quarterback with an opportunity to showcase his elite skillset, it could also greatly hinder his performance throughout the year.

LaNorris Sellers is one of college football's most talented quarterbacks and has an excellent opportunity to showcase his skill set throughout the 2026 college football season. However, with the signal callers projected to enter the 2027 NFL Draft and the grueling schedule the Gamecocks will face next season, becoming a first-round draft selection will be an uphill battle for the quarterback.