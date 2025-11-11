South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers Ranks Among Top-20 NFL Draft Prospects by The Athletic's Dane Brugler
South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers continues to draw national attention among NFL Draft circles as The Athletic's Dane Brugler is the latest to reaffirm that hype. In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Brugler has Sellers ranked as the 15 best prospect in the draft.
Coming into the season, Sellers was viewed as one of the best players at his position in the country. Despite the year not going according to plan so far for South Carolina, Sellers' playmaking ability still shows up on tape and NFL Draft evaluators are taking notice.
Through nine games this season, the Gamecocks' signal caller has completed 124 of his 201 passes (61.7 percent) for seven touchdowns and five interceptions. His most dangerous weapon comes with his legs as he adds 158 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
First Round Talent
The offense as a whole has stepped back from last season. Whether it's due to injury along the offensive line or schematically, things just haven't clicked. Despite all that, Sellers continues to flash his NFL potential each and every week.
In the video below, you can see the talent that NFL Scouts and evaluators are talking about. Watch Sellers take the snap, break a tackle near the line of scrimmage, and run over a man before entering the endzone. He is among the best running quarterbacks in the country, especially with his ability to break out of sacks.
In the passing game, Sellers can make any throw when given time and throwing with proper mechanics. At times he has missed guys downfield or held on to the ball too long, but there is signs that with the proper development he could be a star at the next level.
Question still remains about whether or not Sellers will enter the draft or come back for college. One media member even suggests Sellers may return to college for another year, but it may be with a new team.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: