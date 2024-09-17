LaNorris Sellers Injury Update: Will He Play vs Akron for the Gamecocks?
Will South Carolina's quarterback LaNorris Sellers play against Akron on Saturday?
During South Carolina's loss against the LSU Tigers this past weekend, starting quarterback LaNorris Sellers suffered an injury in the first half of the football game. Sellers injured his ankle in the closing seconds of the first half and it caused him to miss the remainder of the football game. Now, as the Gamecocks move on to week four, the question is will Sellers play against Akron?
During head coach Shane Beamer's weekly teleconference on Sunday, he said that Sellers was "Okay" and will be fine. He didn't go into the injury or the recovery too much on Sunday, just like he didn't after Saturday's football game. However, Sellers did discuss the injury himself.
“I think he just rolled up on my ankle, and then it’s kind of like my ankle – in the moment it was just like it was hurt,” Sellers said. “At halftime, they just took the tape off, looked at it, then they retaped it and figured out that nothing was really wrong. I was good to go.”
Sellers tried to get back onto the football field after his injury but the decision was ultimately made that he should sit out the remainder of the football game. So as far as if Sellers will play against Akron, it will likely be a game-time decision. There is no need to force the issue against an opponent like the Zips this Saturday, especially with a game against Ole Miss looming in the distance. However, if Sellers felt like he could have gone in the second half against LSU, he might be ready to roll in week four.
