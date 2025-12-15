Troy vs. Jacksonville State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl
Two conference runner ups will battle in this year’s Veterans Bowl. Troy will face Jacksonville State as a 35.5-point favorite after falling short to No. 24 JMU in the Sun Belt Conference Championship. Jacksonville State fell to Kennesaw State in the Conference USA Championship.
Goose Crowder has enhanced the Trojans’ offense by finding his rhythm after returning from injury but couldn’t help falling off against one of the country’s best defenses. He’ll likely have more opportunities to make big plays against a Gamecocks defense that gave up the second most passing yards (3,154) in Conference USA this year. The underdogs will look to get their dynamic running back Cam Cook going, as he was held under 100 rushing yards for the first time in seven games his last time out.
Here’s our full betting breakdown for the game.
Troy vs. Jacksonville State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Troy: -3.5 (-110)
- Jacksonville State: +3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Troy: -182
- Jacksonville State: +150
Total: 46.5 (Over -120/Under -102)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Troy vs. Jacksonville State How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, December 16
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Cramton Bowl
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Troy: 8-5
- Jacksonville State: 8-5
Troy vs. Jacksonville State Key Players to Watch
Troy
Goose Crowder: Crowder’s overall numbers aren’t very impressive because of the health issues he’s dealt with this season, but he posted a total of 646 yards and seven touchdowns with one pick in the two games that preceded the Sun Belt Championship. The Trojans will take full advantage of his ability to push the ball down the field against Jacksonville State’s secondary.
Jacksonville State
Cam Cook: Cook has amassed 1,659 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns. He was held under 80 yards or just the third time this season. Three of the Gamecocks’ five losses have come in games he doesn’t cross the century mark in, The star running back hasn’t been held under that total in back-to-back games this season.
Troy vs. Jacksonville State Prediction and Pick
These two teams have contrasting playing styles on offense. Troy is dedicated to airing it out while the Trojans pound the ground with a rushing attack that led the entire FBS.
The Gamecocks have been more consistent with their offense, but their defense is cause for some serious concern. Only 11 teams have given up more passing yards than Jacksonville State this season. Getting gashed through the air likely won’t lead to success against a team that’s good as Troy is against the spread.
The Trojans have covered nine times this season and six of those contests were away from home. Troy has the tools to win and cover despite how effective Cook has been out of the backfield.
PICK: Troy -3.5 (-115 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.