South Carolina Football Roster Breakdown: Quarterbacks

The season is nearly here which means it's time to take a look at position groups on the Gamecocks roster. Starting with the quarterbacks, we break down each room and where things stand just over four weeks away from kickoff against Kent State.

South Carolina enters the year with one of the best quarterback groups in the SEC due to having a star at the position. While the starter is clear, it's important to look at what Shane Beamer has in the room for years to come. That being said, let's start with the household name and former All-American.

LaNorris Sellers

Sellers is one of the most electric players at his position in the country. Entering year four in the program, Sellers possess elite speed and playmaking ability with a great arm. In 2024 as a first time starter, he led the Gamecocks to a 9-4 record completing nearly 66 percent of his passes for 2,534 yards 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions. On the ground he added 674 yards and seven touchdowns.

Last season was a down year for the South Carolina star and the entire offense. Kendal Briles coming in as the offensive coordinator and a revamped offensive line, should help Sellers get back to his 2024 form if not better. Regardless entering his third year as a starter, Sellers is a known commodity and can be a game changer at the game's most important position.

Cutter Woods

Here's the entire drive that freshman QB Cutter Woods was able to put together. Love the hustle to get up to the line immediately after a huge chunk gain.



Gamecocks might have a battle brewing for QB2 👀 pic.twitter.com/rDqyY2deqR — Chase Justice WYFF News 4 (@ChaseJusticeTV) April 19, 2025

Woods joined the program last season as a three-star recruit in the 2026 class. He entered the season behind Sellers and Luke Doty, but took over backup duties by season's end. This year, Woods will likely keep his backup duties to start, though he will have to hold off a talented true freshman (more on that later). In limited action last fall, Woods completed 72.7 percent of his passes for 69 yards and one interception. Like the rest of the offense this will be a new offense for Woods to learn, but one that could see him thrive in years to come.

Landon Duckworth

Landon Duckworth incoming & no he isn’t sliding 🫣.



SEC has a future star on their hands. https://t.co/yJTDBJvhdt pic.twitter.com/4onzskVy7v — Larry Rudolph (@ScoutFball) September 1, 2025

The top quarterback in South Carolina's 2026 class, Landon Duckworth was a big get for Shane Beamer who had to fight off several high profile teams for his services. He was described as a high level athlete with a good arm and great mobility. Duckworth needs time to develop into a SEC caliber player, but his upside is high. He will benefit learning from Sellers and Briles before competing with Woods next offseason for the starting role.

Shane Beamer has built a talented quarterback room for both the present and the future. Sellers is the obvious star, but Woods and Duckworth should create quite the battle for the 2027 starting role.