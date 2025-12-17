LaNorris Sellers Will Face an Interesting Dynamic With South Carolina in 2026 Season

LaNorris Sellers will have a unique dynamic with the South Carolina Gamecocks should he return for the 2026 college football season.

While bowl season and the College Football Playoffs are set to be underway for the coming months, many college football programs across the country have already begun their preperations for the 2026 season.

One of the most important facets of an upcoming season is managing roster acquisitions, departures, and retentions as players make their NFL Draft, transfer portal, and recruiting decisions for the offseason.

One of the biggest names that appears to have made their decision is South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers, who appears to be trending towards remaining with the Gamecocks in 2026.

Sellers has served as the team's starting quarterback for two seasons now and has already emerged as possibly the most talented South Carolina quarterback in the history of the program. Which is what makes his expected return such a massive win for Shane Beamer and his staff.

But Sellers' return to Columbia, South Carolina, will pose some interesting questions and dynamics that will only be answered as play in the 2026 season begins. One of the unique dynamics the quarterback faces could have a massive effect on his overall output.

LaNorris Sellers Faces a Unique Situation Should He Return to South Carolina

Nov 22, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Lanorris Sellers (16) scrambles against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Sellers will be entering his third season as the Gamecocks' starter in 2024, which provides the team with some extremely valuable experience. However, the quarterback's overall experience make be diminished, as this will be his third consecutive season with a new offensive coordinator.

During Sellers' first season as a starter (2024), Dowell Loggins was the team's offensive coordinator and aided the quarterback in what was statistically his best season. Loggains eventually would take the head coaching position at App State.

Mike Shula served as the team's offensive coordinator for the majority of the 2025 season, but was ultimately relieved from his duties following the team's poor offensive performance. Now, Kendal Briles is slated to take over the position beginning in 2026.

While coordinators are not always the root cause of success or failure for a player, introducing yet another style of system to a quarterback can severely stunt their growth as a passer. While Sellers will remain one of the most naturally gifted quarterbacks in college football, the Gamecocks' signal caller will be in a very unique situation should he ultimately return as Carolina's starter for 2026.