Did LaNorris Sellers Play His Last Game As a South Carolina Gamecock?
After losing 28-14 to Clemson in the Palmetto Bowl, The South Carolina Gamecocks have finally completed one of their most disappointing seasons in recent memory. After finishing 4-8, there are obviously quite a few areas to improve on, and even more questions about the future of their roster.
Probably the most glaring question for coach Shane Beamer’s team is whether or not they will keep their field general in 2026. Redshirt sophomore QB LaNorris Sellers has been at the forefront of transfer rumors for weeks now. The talks really picked up after renowned NFL draft analyst Todd McShay mentioned on his show with The Ringer that he received intel that Sellers would likely be transferring after the season. With that being said, did the Florence, SC native play his final game as a Gamecocks yesterday against Clemson?
Prior to the season, Sellers was seen as a potential QB1 candidate in the 2026 draft. He flooded the top ten in mock drafts and all eyes were on him as the season began. Unfortunately, the eyes on him were quickly filled with disappointment. In yesterday’s postgame presser, Sellers denied his regression several times, stating “defenses get paid too,” but the statistics tell another story. Sellers’s numbers decreased in several major passing categories, including touchdowns, yards, and completion percentage.
The potential stat to be the biggest catalyst for Seller’s decision for his future are the team’s sacks allowed. No QB has been sacked more over the past two years than Sellers. With an offense that played musical cheers due to injury and lack of depth this season, there were a lot of growing pains. Sellers constantly was evading defenders before he was able to process the field and make his reads, which prevented him from ever settling in and getting comfortable. He began relying on his world-class athleticism rather than his mechanics. The abandonment of his protocol led him to sailing what appear to be simple throws and halting establishing continuity and rhythm on offense. And of course the obvious, what QB likes laying on his back for half the game?
Of course, Sellers has been asked about his future several times. Over the past few games, he’s pushed off the question with a similar statement to what he said yesterday, stating,
“When it’s time to make a decision, I’ll make a decision- Whatever’s best for me.”
For Gamecock fans, that may not be a statement that exudes confidence in him staying, but this is a player who was expected to declare for the draft following the season and go in the first round. Instead, his visual and statistical regression in 2026 essentially forced him to stay in college for another year. That reality can be frustrating to a player and certainly would make anyone consider their options. Hopefully the Gamecocks are able to retain Sellers, but given his statements and 2025 regression, it certainly seems Sellers will spend his 2026 season outside of Columbia.
