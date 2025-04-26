Las Vegas Raiders Select South Carolina DT Tonka Hemingway

Gamecock Digest

Oct 19, 2024; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (91) reacts after returning a fumble for a touchdown during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Another South Carolina Gamecock is off the board, as the Las Vegas Raiders select defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway with the 135th the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

A veteran presence on the Gamecocks’ defensive line, Hemingway played in 61 career games and brought a high level of consistency, toughness, and versatility to South Carolina's front. Standing (Insert Measurables if desired), Hemingway has the ability to shift across the defensive line and make plays in both the run game and pass rush.

Over his college career, he totaled 112 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, 11 pass deflections, 6 fumble recoveries, 2 forced fumbles, and even scored a touchdown. His 2024 season earned him Third-Team All-SEC honors from College Football Nation, and he was also the recipient of the 2024 Ray Tanner Award, given annually to a Gamecock student-athlete who displays outstanding leadership and character.

Hemingway’s motor, football IQ, and versatility will give the (Insert Team) a valuable depth piece with starter potential along the defensive line.

We’ll continue to provide updates on every South Carolina Gamecock selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.

