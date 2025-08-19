LOOK: South Carolina Quarterback LaNorris Sellers Goes Viral For New NIL Deal
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers has gone viral for his new Mercedes-Benz NIL deal.
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers has become one of the most highly touted quarterbacks heading into the 2025 college football season and is arguably one of the most exciting prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft.
But the latest buzz that Sellers has created is not around his on-field success, but an NIL he has recently earned. Sellers has recently partnered up with Dick Dyer & Associates, a local Mercedes-Benz and Volvo dealership.
As a part of the new deal, Sellers was reportedly given a Mercedes-Benz G63, a car that is valued at around $185,000. The quarterback's NIL evaluation is now among the top five for college football players.
Sellers became a household name throughout the 2025 college football season, after throwing for over 2,500 yards while rushing for an additional 674. His efforts earned him the SEC's freshman of the year award and placed him on the freshman All-American team. The quarterback has also been listed on numerous Heisman preseason watchlists throughout the offseason.
As Sellers approaches the 2025 season, recreating and building upon his successes from a year ago will be crucial should the Gamecocks have aspirations of making their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance and possibly winning a national championship.
Sellers and the Gamecocks will begin their 2025 season on Sunday, August 31st, as the team plays the Virginia Tech Hokies in Atlanta, Georgia. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
