South Carolina's Nyck Harbor Trades One Passion For Another
Nyck Harbor is one of the more special athletes in the country. The former five-star is not only a tough cover on the field, but he's an Olympic level track athlete as well. Harbor chose to give up track in pursuit of football and his team is recognizing him for it.
“Really proud of Nyck [Harbor]," Beamer said. "He shared a lot of that with the players the other night. That’s not an easy decision to make when you talk about a guy who had the real opportunity to potentially run in the Olympics last summer. Less than a year later he decides to give up track. To give that up to solely focus on football that’s hard to give up one of those loves.”
Beamer says Harbor took that love for track and poured it into football. And his improvement speaks for itself.
“He’s improved so much. He works so hard. And he’s got a great mindset about the way he goes about his business," Beamer said.
His teammates have also picked up on his commitment. Second year receiver Mazeo Bennett Jr. talks about what he’s seen from the Gamecocks star receiver.
“Nyck has put in so much work," Bennett Jr. said. "I'm so happy for him. I’m so proud of him. He put down one love to go chase another love. For him to do that, to put in the work, and to tune in on his small details is just so happy for us to see.”
