Making the Case: Why South Carolina Deserves Deeper Playoff Consideration
As the College Football Playoff committee debates the 12 best teams in the country, South Carolina deserves a closer look. At 8-3, the Gamecocks' losses came to Alabama, Ole Miss, and LSU—three ranked SEC opponents. While their record may not be spotless, the context surrounding these losses, especially the LSU game, makes a strong case for their inclusion.
What Happened Against LSU
South Carolina’s loss to LSU is the game that deserves the most scrutiny. Played at Williams-Brice Stadium during a College GameDay atmosphere, the Gamecocks fought hard but fell short, losing by just three points. Key moments in this game significantly influenced the outcome, as South Carolina had three penalties called against them that many consider questionable. Two of these calls wiped touchdowns off the board for the Gamecocks, and one even led to an LSU touchdown.
Had those calls gone differently, South Carolina likely would have won the game outright. No additional touchdowns were scored by either team after the penalties, meaning those two wiped scores directly impacted the final outcome. Combined with a missed field goal in a critical moment, it’s not hard to see how South Carolina was inches away from a victory over LSU—a win that would have significantly bolstered their playoff résumé.
The Bigger Picture
While the Ole Miss loss was a decisive one, it’s worth noting that South Carolina was coming off a bye week disrupted by a hurricane, which dampened the energy and preparation heading into the game. Against Alabama, the Gamecocks had another close call, missing a makeable field goal late in the game that could have changed the outcome.
South Carolina has since turned its season around, rattling off five straight wins and emerging as one of the hottest teams in college football. Their defensive line has been dominant, and their offense, led by LaNorris Sellers when healthy, has proven capable of competing with top-tier teams.
Why the Florida State Standard Matters
This argument also ties directly to last year’s controversial exclusion of Florida State. The Seminoles, despite being undefeated, were left out of the playoff because their starting quarterback, Jordan Travis, was injured late in the season. The committee’s reasoning was that Florida State was no longer the same team without their best player, and their performances after the injury reflected that.
By that same logic, South Carolina’s situation with LaNorris Sellers against LSU should be considered. Sellers, the Gamecocks’ best player and a game-changer for their offense, was injured late in the LSU game. If Florida State—a team that didn’t lose—was excluded because they were deemed weaker without their star player, shouldn’t South Carolina’s close losses under similar circumstances be given equal weight?
The Argument for South Carolina as a Top-12 Team
South Carolina is undoubtedly playing like one of the 12 best teams in the country over the past month. With a five-game winning streak and momentum on their side, the Gamecocks have proven they can compete with the best. Their narrow losses to Alabama and LSU, combined with the officiating controversies in the LSU game, show that their record doesn’t fully reflect their quality.
If the committee’s goal is to select the 12 best teams, South Carolina deserves to be in the conversation. While the record may not be perfect, the Gamecocks’ performances, resilience, and trajectory over the past two months make them a strong contender for the playoffs.
